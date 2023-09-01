Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,269 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,074,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,080,736. The company has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

