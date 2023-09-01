PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $177.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,566,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average is $184.64. The stock has a market cap of $244.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

