PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,363,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

