Next Century Growth Investors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,723,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,682,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $760.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

