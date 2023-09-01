MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 222.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after buying an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after buying an additional 1,237,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,834,000 after buying an additional 213,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

Block stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -131.02 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

