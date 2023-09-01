Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 0.4 %

ATAT stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. Atour Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 80.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

