MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director Acquires $32,480.56 in Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) Director James G. Berbee acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MGE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,770,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

