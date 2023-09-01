MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director Acquires $32,480.56 in Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) Director James G. Berbee acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MGE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
MGE Energy Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,770,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
