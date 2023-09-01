Megan Clarken Sells 5,496 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,962,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $120,487.50.

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $36.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 294.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRTO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $644,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 78.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Criteo by 169.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Criteo by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Criteo by 72.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.