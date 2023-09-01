Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $412.64. 2,531,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,403. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The company has a market cap of $388.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

