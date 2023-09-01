Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.39. 9,101,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,699. The company has a market cap of $326.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.58.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.