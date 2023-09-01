Loop Capital Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $190.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.06.

Get Baidu alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.