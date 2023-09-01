LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Given New $3.20 Price Target at CLSA

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CLSA from $3.45 to $3.20 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. CLSA’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LX stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 25.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 859.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 767,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

