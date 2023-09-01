Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Raised to Buy at Nomura

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kubota alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kubota

Kubota Price Performance

Shares of KUBTY stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.54. Kubota has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $80.85.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.