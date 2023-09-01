J Mariner Kemper Sells 600 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $38,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,004,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 30th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $238,073.22.

On Friday, August 25th, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $92.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in UMB Financial by 166.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 63.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

