Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director Sells $39,032.80 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Director David Lebow sold 4,024 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $39,032.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Lebow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, David Lebow sold 5,457 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $51,404.94.

On Monday, August 28th, David Lebow sold 5,374 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $52,235.28.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $160.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 42.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

