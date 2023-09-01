Insider Selling: Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider Sells 367,094 Shares of Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Ward sold 367,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £1,215,081.14 ($1,531,679.24).
Martin Ward also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 24th, Martin Ward acquired 71,661 shares of Redde Northgate stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £242,214.18 ($305,324.82).
Redde Northgate Price Performance
Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 321 ($4.05) on Friday. Redde Northgate plc has a 52-week low of GBX 276.50 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 438 ($5.52). The stock has a market cap of £734.90 million, a PE ratio of 544.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 346.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 366.34.
Redde Northgate Increases Dividend
About Redde Northgate
Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.
