Insider Selling: FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Insider Sells $102,825.04 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $102,825.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. Research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

