Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells 31,373 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.01 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

