Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Sells $73,837.80 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at $73,234.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark S. Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

