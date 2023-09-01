Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $50,796.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,988 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $50,796.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Up 1.4 %

Coursera stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 277.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COUR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

