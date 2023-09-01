Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $45,266.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 650 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $45,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

