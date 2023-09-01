Insider Selling: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Sells $138,120.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Duskin sold 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $138,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,275 shares in the company, valued at $167,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Duskin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $49,476.00.

Citi Trends Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CTRN opened at $21.63 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $179.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.37. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Citi Trends by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

