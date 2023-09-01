Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Acquires $16,773.48 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.11 per share, with a total value of $16,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,595.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PWOD opened at $26.04 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 549.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

