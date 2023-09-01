Insider Buying: MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) CFO Acquires $19,427.60 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Mickels acquired 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $19,427.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketWise by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $2,285,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in MarketWise by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,217 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

