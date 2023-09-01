Insider Buying: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Acquires $1,001,946.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lyft Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 87.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 87.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

