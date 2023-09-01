Insider Buying: G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Insider Acquires A$14,985.15 in Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) insider David Foster purchased 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$14,985.15 ($9,667.84).

G8 Education Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.

Get G8 Education alerts:

About G8 Education

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

G8 Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It offers its services under the Buggles, Community Kids, Casa Bambini, Creative Garden, First Grammar, Great Beginnings, Green Wood, Head Start, Kool Kids, Kindy Patch Kids, Jelly Beans, Pelicans, Kinder Haven, Nurture One, World Of Learning, The Learning Sanctuary, Sand Castles, Bambinos, Pelican child care, Penguin child care, and Early learning services brands.

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.