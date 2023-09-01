Insider Buying: G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Insider Acquires A$14,985.15 in Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) insider David Foster purchased 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$14,985.15 ($9,667.84).
G8 Education Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.
About G8 Education
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than G8 Education
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What’s Behind VinFast’s Electrifying Rise?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How Much Pain Will Lower Medicare Prices Cause for Pharma Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.