Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$76.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.88.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.04. The firm has a market cap of C$44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$55.26 and a twelve month high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.08 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.2459195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

