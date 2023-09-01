HSBC Cuts Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target to $4.20

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $4.50 to $4.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of BZUN opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $231.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $4,762,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Baozun by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 787,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baozun by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 689,576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

