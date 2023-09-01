Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.29.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HEINY
Heineken Trading Down 1.9 %
Heineken Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heineken
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.