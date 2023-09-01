HEICO’s (HEI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vertical Research raised HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.40.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.27. HEICO has a one year low of $138.82 and a one year high of $182.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

