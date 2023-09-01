HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $42,126.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

