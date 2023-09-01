Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.81. 7,163,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,589,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

