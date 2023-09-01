Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Mark Holt Purchases 130,000 Shares

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Holt purchased 130,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £70,200 ($88,491.11).
Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:FEN opened at GBX 58 ($0.73) on Friday. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.74 ($0.97). The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.03. The firm has a market cap of £74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,800.00 and a beta of 0.60.
About Frenkel Topping Group
