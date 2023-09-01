Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Mark Holt Purchases 130,000 Shares

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Holt purchased 130,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £70,200 ($88,491.11).

Shares of LON:FEN opened at GBX 58 ($0.73) on Friday. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.74 ($0.97). The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.03. The firm has a market cap of £74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,800.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

