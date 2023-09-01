Financial Survey: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) vs. Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paul Mueller and NuScale Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A NuScale Power 0 2 1 0 2.33

NuScale Power has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 98.48%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Paul Mueller.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paul Mueller $191.52 million 0.29 $3.61 million $12.30 4.19 NuScale Power $17.91 million 80.24 -$57.07 million ($0.66) -9.50

This table compares Paul Mueller and NuScale Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Paul Mueller has higher revenue and earnings than NuScale Power. NuScale Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paul Mueller, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paul Mueller and NuScale Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paul Mueller 6.04% 32.27% 9.59% NuScale Power -654.97% -43.96% -33.64%

Risk & Volatility

Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuScale Power has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paul Mueller beats NuScale Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment provides biopharmaceutical and pure water equipment; heat transfer products; and stainless steel, alloy processing, and storage tanks, as well as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment. The Transportation segment transports products to customers and field fabrication sites; backhauls materials; and provides contract carriage services for third parties. It serves its products in various industries, including animal health, beverage, brewing, chemical, dairy farm, dairy processing, food, heat transfer, HVAC, industrial construction, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceutical, pure water, tank fabrication, and wine. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

