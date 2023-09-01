FFT Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $63.20. 4,763,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,363,028. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.