FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,753,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,479,125. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5,283.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

