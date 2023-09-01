FFT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,849. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

