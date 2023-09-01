FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $67.05. 9,340,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,136,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.34.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.