FFT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.57. 82,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

