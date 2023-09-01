FCA Corp TX Takes $352,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AutoZone by 54.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,528.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,485.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2,510.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

