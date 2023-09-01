EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Sells $13,541.50 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $13,541.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shane Driggers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Saturday, June 3rd, Shane Driggers sold 2,126 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $25,044.28.

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.16. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVCM

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.