Ethic Inc. Acquires 15,392 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after buying an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,273,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.98. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.