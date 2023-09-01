EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $643.57 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. EOS has a market cap of $643.57 million and $91.63 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002636 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001552 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000907 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,101,384,131 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,387,089 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

