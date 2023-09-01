Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,064 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $99.83. 553,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,753. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.94 and a 12 month high of $177.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

