Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 188 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AON were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AON by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.04. 81,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.16. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

