Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,350 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,633,532 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,659,000 after acquiring an additional 141,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $2,493,618 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

