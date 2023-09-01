Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.

Elastic Stock Up 22.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $13.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.85. 2,328,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

