Echelon Wealth Partners Trims Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Target Price to C$0.75

Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Volatus Aerospace’s FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of VOL opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$24.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07. Volatus Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44.

Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.50 million. Volatus Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 25.21%.

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

