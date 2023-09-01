Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.24. 888,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,939. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

