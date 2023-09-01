Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 1,045,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,490,318 shares.The stock last traded at $136.35 and had previously closed at $138.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.24.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.